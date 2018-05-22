Indian market ‘exceeded expectations’

BAR HARBOR — The Abbe Museum Indian Market here last weekend “exceeded even our own expectations,” according to Stefanie Muscat, the museum’s director of advancement.

“We have gotten tremendous feedback from the artists involved. Some actually sold out of everything they had brought to the market, which is certainly a measure of success.”

About 50 native basket makers, pottery makers, jewelry makers, wood carvers, painters and other artists and craftspeople from around the country sold their creations at the market on the Village Green Saturday and Sunday.

Some were from the four Indian tribes in Maine. Several were from tribes in the Southwest.

“J.J. Otero [Navajo and Hopi] does several events in the Southwest, and he said this was one of his most successful markets,” Muscat said. “He is already planning on joining us again next year, as are several other artists from other parts of the country.

“We think we have launched something very special that we can continue and grow for years to come.”

The Indian market here was the first of its kind in New England, according to the Abbe.

In addition to the market, there was a fashion show on the Village Green on Saturday that featured clothing, both formal and casual, by native designers. There were musical performances, a native film festival and a show by three native stand-up comedians.

“I heard from the majority of artists that this market was not only a success for them financially, but also from a hospitality point of view,” Muscat said. “They commented on the warm welcome they received from the organizers and the community.”