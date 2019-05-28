Improv All-Stars

BAR HARBOR — ImprovAcadia opened for its 16th season on Friday, May 24. In the 50-seat theater on Cottage Street, the cast of ImprovAcadia has created more than 3,000 hilarious and unique shows for audiences from all over the world. The season will run through Oct. 19.

The cast, which includes co-owner Jennifer Shepard, is an ensemble of three to four improvisers from Chicago, St. Louis, New York and Maine. Co-owner Larrance Fingerhut, a music director for Second City, directs the season and delights audiences with his musical improvisation.

This season’s cast includes local performers such as Jason Preble, Amy Roeder, Allen Adams and Dennis Price. Returning cast members from away include Vince Kracht, Cynthia Kmak, Shelby Burton and others.

Owners Fingerhut and Shepard moved from Chicago to Maine in 2004. Wanting to bring Chicago improvisation to Bar Harbor, they founded ImprovAcadia.

A few years later, the improv company began teaming up with Reel Pizza for a monthly show called ImproVision, in which ImprovAcadia cast members improvise the dialogue and sound effects to a B-movie being screened with the sound off.

This year’s ImproVision shows are set for June 14, July 7, Aug. 18, Sept. 20 and Oct. 11.

ImprovAcadia has a full bar with customized cocktails. Light snacks, Mount Desert Island Ice Cream and desserts by Cas Olé are also available.

In July and August, 8 p.m. shows are designated “family friendly.” At 10 p.m., depending on the tastes of the audience, the cast delivers a show that is “on the blue side,” the group said in a statement.

ImprovAcadia is located on the second floor of the building at 15 Cottage St. Minors must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for children 12 and under.

Contact 288-2503 or improvacadia@mindspring.com for reservations and schedule information. Visit improvacadia.com.