Improv Acadia chooses naughty over nice

BANGOR — Bar Harbor-based Improv Acadia’s Jen Shepard and Larrance Fingerhut are bringing audiences an improvised holiday musical this month, starting on Dec. 12. But unlike other holiday-themed entertainment, this show is not intended for the whole family.

According to a press release issued by Penobscot Theatre Company, which is producing the show, it is perfect “for those looking for a night out without the kids.” The name says it all: “A Kick In Your Dickens: An Improvised Holiday Shenanigan.”

“Escape those wholesome Christmas classics!” the announcement said. “This racy romp through a holiday landscape brings musical numbers, stirring plot twists, dramatic monologues and infinite laughs. Imagine all those familiar holiday stories twisted into a tale that’s unique to the naughty (or nice) audience watching it!”

Chicago-based actor/comedian Mike Shreeman will join Shepard to improvise a different musical each night, taking suggestions from the audience. Fingerhut will provide musical accompaniment.

Though the title is tongue-in-cheek, the show will actually have a Dickens-style theme as well, Fingerhut explained last week in an interview.

“There will be a main character who needs to find redemption,” he said. Along the way there will be twists and turns to be determined by the audience.

Fingerhut said that teaming up with Penobscot Theatre Company allows Improv Acadia to add costumes and other production elements that aren’t part of the company’s Bar Harbor productions.

Beginning on Dec. 12 and running through Dec. 29, the show will run Wednesday through Sunday (except Christmas) in small theater located at 51 Main Street, down the street from Penobscot Theatre’s historic Opera House. As of press time, some shows had already sold out.

Tickets are $35 for adults and $20 for students. To reserve seats, call 942-3333 or visit penobscottheatre.org.