Identify plant diseases in your own backyard 

BAR HARBOR — In a Beatrix Farrand Society program offered in person and on Zoom, Dr. Alicyn Smart, plant pathologist with the University of Maine Cooperative Extension and director of the Plant Diagnostic Lab, will discuss emerging plant disease issues in the state and preventative measures for gardeners.

The program will take place at 4 p.m. Monday, July 18, at Garland Farm, 475 Bay View Drive, Bar Harbor, and online via Zoom.

According to the University of Maine at Orono’s website, the Plant Diagnostic Lab serves as the interim regional center for the Northeast National Plant Diagnostic Network. Homeowners, farmers, lawn care professionals, nurseries and the like submit samples to the lab, which identifies diseases that may be present, and provides a management plan in the form of a diagnostic report.

The program costs $10 for members, $20 for nonmembers and free for students.

Registration is required at www.beatrixfarrandsociety.org/programs.