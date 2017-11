BAR HARBOR — Sing for Supper, a community hymn sing to raise support for the Bar Harbor Food Pantry, will be held at the Bar Harbor Congregational Church on Sunday, Nov. 12, from 7-8 p.m.

Everyone is welcome to bring canned goods or a cash donation to benefit the pantry. All cash donations are tax-deductible. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and light refreshments will be served.

“We look forward to gathering together, during this season of giving, to give to those less fortunate,” said organizers.