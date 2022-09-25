Hybrid program to discuss problem of peace 

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Hall Quarry resident Seth Singleton has traveled to all parts of the former Soviet Union. He lived and worked in Russia for a couple of years as the Soviet Union collapsed.

The Southwest Harbor Library is hosting Singleton at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, for an in-person and online program called “Russia, the War in Ukraine and the Problem of Peace.”

The causes of the war in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s worldview and motivations, the sources of Ukrainian resistance to the Russian invasion, what has happened so far and the surprising lessons learned, and the difficult problem of how to achieve just and stable peace will be discussed.

Singleton studied Russian history and literature at Harvard and international relations at Yale. He has taught courses on Russian history and foreign policy since the 1970s. He has been faculty associate of the Harvard Russian Research Center (now the Davis Center), recipient of grants at the Kennan Institute and the National Council of Soviet and East European Research, and consultant on Soviet foreign policy to the U.S. government.

Registration is required to attend both in person, masked, and to receive an online link. Register at www.swhplibrary.org. For assistance, email [email protected] or call (207) 244-7065.