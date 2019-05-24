How water, pollutants move in the Jordan River estuary

BAR HARBOR — Lauren Ross will discuss the dynamics of Trenton’s Jordan River estuary June 4 at 4:10 p.m. at the College of the Atlantic.

The free public talk, part of the Human Ecology Forum, will be held in the McCormick Lecture Hall.

The Jordan River is host to both mussel and clam harvesting activities. These local aquaculture operations are susceptible both to point source pollution and to freshwater runoff-induced closures, which are inherently linked to the dynamics of the estuary. Ross’s work aims to characterize the circulation patterns in the Jordan River estuary to identify the controls of material transport in this system.

“This work will improve understanding of the hydrodynamic conditions in the estuary and determine the implications of the estuary dynamics on water quality,” a statement from COA said.

Ross is an assistant professor in the Civil and Environmental Engineering Department at the University of Maine.

She holds an undergraduate degree in mathematics from the University of North Florida, a Master’s in applied mathematics from San Diego State University and a doctorate in coastal and oceanographic engineering from the University of Florida.

Ross’s research involves understanding tidal processes in estuarine and coastal environments using data collected from the field and a variety of modeling techniques. Her research areas range from the fjords of Chilean Patagonia to the hyper-turbid estuaries of Western Europe.

