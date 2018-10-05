How to take better photos

BAR HARBOR — Photographer Michael Leonard presents a free workshop on how to take great photos using your camera and cell phone Friday, Oct. 12, at 7 p.m. at the Jesup Memorial Library.

The talk, which is being co-sponsored by the Bar Harbor Whale Watch, will take place the day before the whale watch’s lighthouse tour.

The session will break down what are seen as difficult photography concepts and participants will leave the session knowing much more about their cameras.

“Bring along your camera for this hands-on workshop and Leonard will walk you through the easy changes you can make to instantly help you take better photos,” event organizers said. “He will talk about exposure, white balance, using the HDR setting, basic composition and more. Leonard also will highlight free apps that you can download on your cell phone to improve your images.”

To learn more about Leonard, visit www.phototourismbymike.com. For more information on the Bar Harbor Whale Watch and its lighthouse tours, visit www.barharborwhales.com. For more information on the talks, contact the Jesup at 288-4245 or mrice@jesuplibrary.org.