BAR HARBOR—Hear the true stories of your friends and neighbors during the Jesup Memorial Library’s digital Words Unleashed! Story Slam on Friday, June 19, at 7 p.m., with emcee Jeff Miller.

The theme of this month’s slam is “How Hard Could It Be?” Have you ever thought something was pretty easy and then found yourself in way over your head? We want to hear that story or any story that fits the theme. The setup of the story slam is similar to “The Moth” Radio Hour on NPR. All stories are true, in first-person and around five minutes long. At the end of each slam, the theme for the next slam is chosen.

Registration for is event is required. To register, visit https://jesuplibrary.org/event/junestoryslam/ to fill out the form or email [email protected].