Holyoke to deliver author talk by Zoom

BAR HARBOR—John Holyoke has spent more than 17 years entertaining the readers of the Bangor Daily News with stories about the Maine outdoors. Now in his first book, “Evergreens: A Collection of Maine Outdoor Stories,” Holyoke shares a collection of essays featuring people who are passionate about the outdoors, as well as his own memorable encounters with creatures that call Maine home. Join him, along with the Jesup Memorial Library, for a Zoom book talk on Thursday, June 18, at 7 p.m.

Alongside these essays, Holyoke recounts the events and memories that have shaped him and his love of the outdoors. He also recounts the benefits of spending time with friends in the woods, fields and waters of Maine. Holyoke says, “I am here to take you on an adventure. Along the way, you’re welcome to laugh, cry or smile, or reach for the phone to call an old friend and tell them that they still matter.” The Piscataquis Observer writes, “The stories in “Evergreens” reflect Holyoke’s approach to writing and life, incorporating compassion, humor, curiosity and relationships. It isn’t a ‘hook and bullet’ book, Holyoke said. Readers don’t have to be experts on the outdoors to appreciate it: The stories are centered more around people than animals.”

Holyoke is an award-winning journalist who has written for the Bangor Daily News for 25 years. His natural curiosity has helped make him a master of the “People Story,” and his job as outdoor editor has allowed him to travel to some of the state’s most special places in search of experiences to savor and tales to share. He has been writing for newspapers since sixth grade. He is an avid hunter and fly fisherman who loves spending time at the family camp on Beech Hill Pond in Otis.

Books will be on sale from co-sponsor Sherman’s Books during this virtual event. Attendees can purchase the book through their website as well as at their Bar Harbor location at 56 Main Street. Registration for this event is required. To register, fill out the form from the calendar listing of this event at https://jesuplibrary.org/event/evergreens/ or email [email protected].