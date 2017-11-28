Holistic workshops offered

MOUNT DESERT — Lodestar Holistic Wellness will hold Grace Weekend at Pond House in Somesville on Saturday, Dec. 9, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 10, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The “Integrating the Heart: Creating Gracious Community” workshop is a time to “reflect, reset and come into deeper understanding,” said a press release.

“Here is an opportunity, in this time of chaos, to look at our discomfort and fully feel our deep value, accepting what is,” said Sara Pierce, a workshop facilitator. There will be time for participants to explore beliefs, boundaries, actions and habits, finding new avenues to deepen their relationships with others and with themselves.

The primary Grace Weekend teachers, Pierce and Faith Perkins, will be joined this year by Carla Rae Lukens, a presence in healing practitioner in California. They also will offer individual bodywork sessions Dec. 6-8.

Asha Baxter of California teaches that healing starts in the heart. To guide this healing, she uses Biosyntonie, with discs forming a mandala to create connection to nature, balancing heaven and earth, to fulfill participants’ highest potential.

Carole Mudge of California works with chronically ill patients, specializing in Lyme disease. She will use a frequency specific microcurrent machine to help release underlying stress patterns that develop from trauma and chronic illness and support people in finding their inner ability to heal themselves.

On Thursday, Dec. 7, from 6-7:30 p.m., Annie Dundon and Vicki Pollard will offer an evening class titled “Listening to the Heart: Allowing Connection to Self and Other.”

Contact Annie Dundon at 460-8886 or [email protected].