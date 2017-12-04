Holiday readings, crafts for kids set

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Island Readers & Writers (IRW) is partnering with three Mount Desert Island libraries for pre-K holiday programs in December. Each program will feature four read-aloud picture books and a craft inspired by the stories.

At the Jesup Memorial Library, IRW volunteers will read from “Winter Candle,” “Hanukkah Bear,” “Seven Spools of Thread” and “Llama Llama Holiday Drama” on Saturday, Dec. 9, from 1-3 p.m. Kids will have the chance to create their own holiday décor.

At the Bass Harbor Memorial Library, kids can create their own woodland creature inspired by “The Mitten,” “Stranger in the Woods,” “The Big Snow” and “Animals in Winter” on Thursday, Dec. 14, from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

At the Somesville Library, snowy scenes will be created after reading “The Snowman,” “The Snowy Day,” “The Shortest Day” and “Snowballs” on Saturday, Dec. 16, from 10 a.m. to noon.

All events are free to the public. Contact IRW at 244-5111 or [email protected].

IRW is a nonprofit organization based in Southwest Harbor that connects children on the outer islands and in Hancock and Washington counties with authors and illustrators.