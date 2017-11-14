Holiday card workshop set at Gilley

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — A printmaking workshop will be offered at the Wendell Gilley Museum on Tuesday, Nov. 28, from 5:30-7 p.m.

Artist and teacher Bethany Hanson and carver Steve Valleau will lead participants through the reduction block printing process. Attendees will carve their own stamp and ink a set of holiday cards to send or share as gifts. Prints also will be displayed at the Gilley’s open house and carving show on Dec. 10.

All materials will be provided, though participants are encouraged to bring an idea for the image they would like to craft, whether it be a winter bird or other festive theme. Cheery refreshments and holiday music will add to the fun. Pre-registration is required for the limited spaces. The workshop costs $15 for museum members, $20 for nonmembers.

The Wendell Gilley Museum celebrates the life and work of Wendell Gilley, a pioneer in the field of decorative bird carving. To inspire appreciation of the visual arts, engagement in artistic creativity, and respect and care for the natural world, the museum teaches the art of bird carving and presents art exhibitions and educational programs with a special focus on people, nature and art. Visit wendellgilleymuseum.org. In addition to Wendell Gilley’s carvings, collotypes from Carroll Sargent Tyson’s watercolor paintings of local avian fauna are currently on display.