SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Southwest Harbor Public Library will hold a holiday art exhibit and sale featuring local artists throughout the month of December.

Artists include Katie Noble Churchill, Beth Lambert, Deborah Page, Beth Pfeiffer, J.K. Putnam, Linda Rowell-Kelley, Judy Taylor and more.

The artwork includes photography, oils and acrylic.

Jane Dwyer’s polymer clay jewelry will also be in the display case for December.

Contact 244-7065.