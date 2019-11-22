Holiday art and science

BAR HARBOR — Kids in grades four and up and adults can join librarian “Miss Mae” Corrion for a fun card making session that combines art and science Friday, Dec. 6 at 3:30 p.m. at the Jesup Memorial Library.

“Everyone will create a paper circuit card with a light-up LED, which will be the star on top of a Christmas tree,” an announcement from the library said.

Paper circuits are low-voltage electronic circuits that are created on paper using conductive copper tape, LEDs and a power source such as a coin-cell battery.

“This craft teaches the fundamentals of basic circuits in a creative way. After the circuit is completed and the star lights up, attendees can decorate the card anyway they want.”

Contact 288-4245.