History of the Claremont Hotel

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Joe Marshall will discuss the history and evolution of the Claremont Hotel on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 7 p.m. at the Manset Meetinghouse. The talk is part of a series organized by the Southwest Harbor Historical Society.

Opened in 1884, it stands as one of the last reminders of Maine’s early summer resort period of the 1870s and 1880s. Marshall’s family were former owners of the hotel. In 1978 the Claremont Hotel was added to the National Register of Historic Places.

Contact 244-8063.