History of midcoast mills online presentation

CAMDEN — On Thursday, Oct. 8, at 6 p.m., the Camden Public Library will host historian Donovan Bowley for an online presentation about the history of mills on the Medomak, St. George and Megunticook rivers and their tributary streams. The program is part of the library’s month-long “Discover History” series and will be held on Zoom. Email [email protected] to request a link to attend.

Bowley will discuss how early European settlers were able to survive and thrive in midcoast Maine by building mills to capitalize on the abundant water power of the region. His talk will include illustrations and photographs of representative structures at various locations.

Bowely has researched genealogy and Maine’s history for 60 years. He is inspired by much of his own family’s past as blacksmiths and millwrights in Maine dating back to the 18th century. In his professional life, Bowley earned a doctorate in biology at Boston University and taught there at the College of Basic Studies. He was employed for 28 years in drinking–water protection at the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection.

To learn more, visit librarycamden.org.