History and philosophy of epimorphic regeneration  

BAR HARBOR — On Monday, April 12, from 5-6 p.m., the topic of the MDI Science Café will be “A Conceptual History of Animal Regeneration: From Imagining & ‘Knowing’ to Thinking & Experimenting.”

Regenerative biology and medicine have become the focus of global efforts to understand the biological mechanisms that underlie the processes of regeneration, in both humans and animals. MDI Biological Laboratory works with a range of animal models to better understand how these processes may be leveraged to improve human health.

These scientific fields, as they are known today, are relatively recent. A look back in history with presenter, Chuck Dinsmore, Ph.D., will shed light on how this area of regenerative research came to this point, and how the understanding of regeneration has changed over the course of time along with scientific practice.

Dinsmore grew up in Maine and completed his undergraduate degree in biology at Bowdoin College, where he began research on salamander regeneration. His research continued at Brown University, the Hubrecht Lab (Netherlands) and included five summers at MDI Biological Laboratory. His 2007 book, “A History of Regeneration Research: The Evolution of a Science,” offers an analysis of discoveries in regeneration research, examining the social, historical and philosophical contexts of the major milestones in this field of biology. Considered among the best histories of its kind, the book has been praised for its importance not only to developmental biologists but to historians of science.

