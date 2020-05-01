Historical society seeks memoirs of pandemic 

TREMONT — As with the Civil War, two world wars, the Spanish Flu and the Great Depression, 50, maybe 100, years from now, our descendants living in or visiting Tremont may want to know how we fared during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Tremont Historical Society, which has been archiving documents, photos and objects related to Tremont’s history for more than 60 years, is encouraging residents to keep journals or other records of their experiences. It is hoped they will get shared with the society and be archived for future use.

While philosophical or relevant political ruminations are of interest, it is the personal details of daily life that bring history to life. How you lived; the dynamics of sheltering in place, with family or alone; the challenges you faced getting food or exercise; communicating with friends and family far away; how the community at large supported you. If you are letter writers, think about saving copies of correspondences in which you discuss what life is like during these difficult times. Photographs that illustrate this era are encouraged.

While sheltering at home, this may be a good time to collect personal memories and family stories of other hard times in Tremont.

When this pandemic has run its course, or when we have found a cure or vaccine, it would be interesting to know what, if any, lessons we have learned.

Copies of memoirs or photos can be sent to P.O. Box 215, Bass Harbor, ME, 04653, emailed to [email protected] or dropped off at the Tremont Historical Society Country Store museum at 4 Granville Road in Bass Harbor when it reopens this summer. Call 207-244-9753.