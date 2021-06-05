Historical society museum expands, opens for season 

BAR HARBOR—Last Friday was the museum’s opening day for the season in the waterfront estate at 127 West Street. On the second and third floors this year, there are new displays that include maps from the fire of 1947, historic dresses, a capture of the island’s photographers and their equipment, and stories of Bar Harbor. On the first floor, there have been several items of Beatrix Ferrand’s added, such as examples of her lace collection, garden tools and hand-colored photographs.

Throughout the month of June, the museum will be open on Tuesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. In July, those hours will expand to Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Last year was a tough year to open the newly purchased building because of the pandemic. There was limited access throughout the season restricted to the first floor while officials of the historical society worked to create exhibits and move into the building.

This year, guests will be treated to several new exhibits, including a feature on the history of Bar Harbor’s schools and nurses, which includes a display of

prescription bottles for a summer resident from 1894, a record of the horse care campaign Edith Bowdoin undertook throughout Mount Desert Island and furniture from the original Bowdoin estate. Edith’s father, George Bowdoin, who was the great-grandson of Alexander Hamilton, built the seasonal home in 1903.

To learn more or to purchase a ticket for entry, go to barharborhistoricalsociety.org.