Historical demos offered at Country Store Museum 

TREMONT— It may be a bit more complicated to access, but art, theater and history are still being created and shown at various online sites and physical venues on Mount Desert Island.

The Tremont Historical Society’s Bass Harbor Country Store Museum, at 4 Granville Road in Bass Harbor, is one of them.

Although the museum is closed until it is deemed safe, beginning Friday, July 10, and planned for every Friday through August 28, the museum will be offering demonstrations of a variety of traditional arts, crafts and skills in a safe viewing environment.

The 15–minute demonstrations will include dollmaking, spinning, nautical crafts, rug hooking and more, all taking place in the museum’s lobby and viewed though plexiglass, for safety. The exhibitions will take place rain or shine, but audiences are encouraged to bring umbrellas if it rains.

Participants will go home with a gift bag containing a traditional Maine dinner recipe, with dessert, and the ingredients needed to make it.

Families and individuals should make reservations for times between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. by calling (207) 244-9753 or emailing www.[email protected]. Masks will be required.