Hinckley heads nursery school 

MOUNT DESERT — Sarah Hinckley has been named executive director of the Mount Desert Nursery School in Northeast Harbor.

She was most recently an Islander reporter, primarily covering Southwest Harbor and Tremont.

“I very much enjoy working with kids, and being a mom I see the value in being a positive influence on young children and also giving them a safe place in our community,” Hinckley said. “It felt important for me to be a part of that.”

The 40-year-old nursery school provides care, educational programming and recreation for children 30 months to 5 years old.

“It’s incredibly affordable for families here,” Hinckley said. “It really is a gem. It does a lot of collaboration with the library, and it works with Mount Desert Elementary School to provide physical education opportunities, as well as some art and music.

“I don’t think I realized how much value it places on those things for such young kids and what a great foundation that is,” Hinckley said. “And the community really is behind this nursery school. I think that’s relatively unusual, to have so much participation and support to keep the school going and thriving and being a really great place for little kids.”

Asked about her goals and those of the nursery school board, she said, “I think the next couple of years will be really important for the growth of the school, and that is something that I am excited to work with the board on.

“With some of the island schools introducing preschool, it could mean different things for some of the nursery schools and preschools that have served those students. We’re looking forward to supporting Mount Desert Elementary School in having (prekindergarten) and still being a strong feeder into that school.”

Hinckley has two young children of her own. She and her family live in Bar Harbor.