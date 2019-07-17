Hidden history

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — Artwork from Kaitlyn Metcalf is on display at both the Jesup Memorial Library in Bar Harbor and the Northeast Harbor Library throughout the month of July.

The Northeast Harbor Library exhibit will feature paintings from Metcalf’s new “Celestial Series,” as well as pieces from her “Century One: Acadia” and “Mixed Media” series. A reception in the library’s Mellon Room will be held on July 19 at 5 p.m.

“Century One: Acadia,” a series of 100 paintings celebrating Acadia National Park’s centennial, is also the focus of the exhibit at the Jesup.

The paintings are inspired by objects and images found in the archives of Acadia National Park, as well as archives of the Mount Desert Island area historical societies, museums and libraries. They showcase well-known scenes, along with hidden gems from the park’s history that viewers are sure to find surprising and intriguing.

“It’s been exciting to discover, and now share, so many interesting aspects of the park’s dynamic history,” Metcalf said.

Metcalf lives and creates her artwork in Trenton. She is a graduate of the Maine College of Art.

Visit mosskeepstudio.com. Contact 479-4858 or kmetcalf@meca.edu.