Herbalist to share knowledge of medicinal plants

BAR HARBOR— Certified herbalist and landscape gardener Brighid Doherty will speak at the Bar Harbor Garden Club’s monthly meeting held at the Birch Bay Village Inn on Thursday, Nov. 9, at 1 p.m.

Doherty will describe how some of her favorite medicinal plants (elder, comfrey, elecampane and more) can be incorporated into gardens. She’ll also discuss the medicinal and aesthetic uses of these plants.

Doherty studied horticulture and organic agriculture at the University of New Hampshire and Evergreen State College. She has worked with medicinal herbs for the past 22 years. She lives in Deer Isle, where she has a landscape gardening business and teaches herbal medicine workshops.

Refreshments will be served. This meeting is free and open to the public, but nonmembers are asked to reserve a seat. RSVP at [email protected] or 460-8496.

Visit barharborgardenclub.com. The Bar Harbor Garden Club is a member of the Garden Club Federation of Maine and National Garden Clubs Inc.