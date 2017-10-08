Henriksen photos to be shown

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Fine art photographer Alan Henriksen will have his award-winning photographs on display for the month of October at the Southwest Harbor Public Library.

Henriksen’s photographs have been exhibited widely and have been published in photography magazines, including “Lenswork,” “B&W Magazine,” “Color Magazine,” “Black and White Magazine” (UK) and “Installation Magazine.” He is represented by the Alan Klotz Gallery in New York City.

Henriksen became interested in photography as a hobby in 1958 and began making contact prints in late 1959. His interest became serious following a chance discovery of the work of Edward Weston and Ansel Adams at his local library. In 1967, Henriksen began a correspondence with Adams and later studied under Adams at his Yosemite Photography Workshop.

A native of Long Island, N.Y., Henriksen and his wife, Mary, made their first visit to the Maine coast in 1968, starting a photographic project that continues to this day. Henriksen now divides his time between his homes in Smithtown, Long Island, and Southwest Harbor. Visit www.alanhenriksen.com.

For more about the show, call the library at 244-7065.