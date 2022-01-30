Healthy Acadia offers suicide intervention training

ELLSWORTH — Healthy Acadia, in partnership with Ellsworth Adult Education and Ellsworth Church of God, will offer Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST) for interested individuals ages 16 years and older. The two-day course will be offered twice, Feb. 15-16 and April 19-20, at the Church of God, 53 Christian Ridge Rd., in Ellsworth. Classes will meet from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

ASIST is an intensive, two-day, in-person training where people are taught how to intervene, assist someone in crisis and help them stay safe. ASIST is an evidence-based curriculum from Living Works Education focused on intervention. Participants will learn how to engage safely with community members who are having thoughts of suicide to help them get resources and support.

Participants will also learn how to use language that does not perpetuate stigma associated with having thoughts or feelings about suicide, understand the prevalence of suicidal thoughts and actions in the community, and connect with community resources.

Another aspect of the training will be prevention – working to build a suicide-safer community by learning warning signs for suicide and how to integrate resilience and connection to prevent thoughts of suicide. The training is highly interactive, and appropriate for anyone in the community who is 16 or older.

“We have offered this training for over 10 ten years,” said Tara Young, Healthy Acadia’s Drug-Free Communities coordinator and certified ASIST trainer. “Every time we’ve held an ASIST class, at least one participant tells us that they used what they learned to help a friend, coworker or family member and that the person they helped told them, ‘You saved my life.’”

To register for either session, go to https://ellsworth.maineadulted.org/course/applied-suicide-intervention-skills-training-asist.

For more information, call Young at (207) 812-2090 or email [email protected]