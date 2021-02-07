Healthy Acadia launches Health Quest Challenge 

BAR HARBOR ─ Healthy Acadia has been awarded two Community Outreach grants from the Network of the National Library of Medicine, New England region. Healthy Acadia is partnering with public libraries and community organizations across Hancock and Washington counties to increase awareness and use of the National Library of Medicine’s free public health resources, which include up-to-date information about wellness issues, diseases, conditions, peer-reviewed medical research articles, toxic substances and household product databases and clinical trials.

Healthy Acadia, together with partnering organizations, aims to engage at least 300 community members with these free public health resources through a Health Quest Challenge. The challenge runs from Jan. 15 through April 15.

Participants in the challenge will explore the Library of Medicine and National Institutes of Health websites and report back what they have found. New Health Quest Challenge activities will be added to Healthy Acadia’s website, healthyacadia.org, every two weeks. Participants will be entered into weekly raffles with the chance to win prizes. To learn more, visit healthyacadia.org/hpmhq.

Healthy Acadia is offering stipends to public libraries and community organizations interested in partnering to promote participation in the Health Quest Challenge. Up to 10 partnerships are available, with additional stipends available for those partners who also conduct a standalone event that incorporates and features the National Library of Medicine’s resources.

For more information, contact [email protected] or Nina Zeldin at [email protected].