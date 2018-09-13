Health insurance info sessions

BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island Hospital is offering free community health insurance education sessions at libraries across Mount Desert Island in the coming weeks.

The sessions, titled “Health Insurance Basics,” will help participants understand acronyms, the difference between silver, gold, and bronze plans, what to look for when picking a health care plan, what in-network, out-of-network and out-of-pocket maximum mean.

The Jesup Memorial Library is hosting a session on Saturday, Sept. 15 from 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. The Southwest Harbor Public Library is hosting a session on Wednesday, Sept.19 from 6 – 7 p.m. and the Northeast Harbor Library is hosting a session on Wednesday, Sept. 26 from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

The sessions will be led by Community Health Educator Kathy Mulligan. Healthcare Navigator Kevin Hunt will also be in attendance at the Sept. 19 and 26 sessions to answer questions.

Contact Kathy Mulligan at 801-5034 or kathy.mulligan@mdihospital.org.