‘Headless Horseman’ to ride into Criterion

BAR HARBOR — The Frogtown Mountain Puppeteers will perform “The Headless Horseman of Sleepy Hollow” at The Criterion Theatre on Saturday, Oct. 28, at 2 p.m.

In this comedic rendition of the classic Washington Irving tale, Ichabod Crane helps the Headless Horseman find a new head and a spookier image. Meanwhile, a jealous Brom Bones tries to run Ichabod out of town as they both try to win over Katrina Van Tassel.

“The Headless Horseman of Sleepy Hollow” features 20 of the local troupe’s hand-crafted mouth-and-rod puppets as well as shadow puppetry. The show runs approximately 50 minutes and is recommended for kids four and up.

The Frogtown Mountain Puppeteers are a Bar Harbor-based puppet troupe made up of three siblings: Erik Torbeck, Brian Torbeck and Robin (Torbeck) Erlandsen. They have brought their award-winning puppetry all over the United States and Canada.

General admission tickets cost $5 and can be purchased at www.criteriontheatre.org or at the box office an hour before show time.