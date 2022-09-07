Have a doggone good time at Seal Cove Auto Museum

SEAL COVE — The Seal Cove Auto Museum and Hancock County SPCA are teaming up for a special Cars & Coffee event called Cars & Canines from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.

All are welcome to come on down to the museum to learn more about what the SPCA does for the community. And from 10 a.m. to noon, the Darling’s Ice Cream Truck for a Cause will be serving up frozen treats by donation, with all proceeds going towards the museum and the SPCA.

The SPCA will be on hand with adoptable pets, homemade pet-friendly confections, a quilt raffle and presentations and information about their programs.

Cars & Coffee is an opportunity for drivers to showcase their special vehicles, and for auto enthusiasts and community members to peek under hoods, learn about the hobby and enjoy a day at the museum with a cup of coffee.

All dogs are welcome to attend, but dogs must be leashed and used to crowds and other animals in order to attend the event safely.

Admission to the museum and featured exhibits is free to all during the hours of the event. Light refreshments are offered at no charge including coffee, locally baked donuts from Honey and Lace Baking Company, fruit and juices.

Museum Executive Director Ethan Yankura and Curator of Collections Bill Barter will discuss the collection and the history of the automobile, demonstrating automobiles of the period from the museum’s collection.

“This Cars & Coffee is a special one. We are delighted to once again partner with the SPCA of Hancock County to celebrate two great organizations. As a dog-friendly organization, Seal Cove looks forward to this event all season and we can’t wait to see the cars and dogs that attend,” Yankura said.

Located at 1414 Tremont Road in Seal Cove, the museum is home to a landmark collection of exceptional Brass Era automobiles and is open daily from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. through Oct. 31.

For more information, visit www.sealcoveautomuseum.org or call (207) 244-9242.