Harvest Festival coming up

MOUNT DESERT — Family-friendly seasonal activities, crafts, music and food all are part of The Community School of Mount Desert Island’s annual Harvest Festival on Saturday, Nov. 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

At the school’s Somesville campus, at 585 Sound Drive, guests can enjoy kids’ crafts, wreath making, a campfire, harvest lunch, patisserie and live music. The festival will include the sale of items made by local artisans, including Linda Perrin, Kreg McCune, Karen Ressel, Dory Graham Smith, Jeanne Perkins and Lily Besen-McNally. A farmers’ market will include local produce and provisions for Thanksgiving from Beech Hill Farm, Full Circle Farm, Coda Sausage, Acadia Coffee Roasters and Old Dog Bread Co.

A handmade silent auction and cake-pie-quiche auction will run throughout the day. The event, a fundraiser for The Community School scholarship fund, is a celebration of the harvest season.

The Community School of Mount Desert Island, a place-based, fully accredited elementary and middle school, cultivates a sense of self, place and community so children may live meaningful lives with a deep engagement and stewardship for the community and the world. The Community School nurtures, challenges and empowers children by engaging the local community and natural world as a classroom to explore all subject areas through a holistic, progressive, place-based curriculum. Throughout the year, the school also hosts educational events and festivals, open to the wider community, to share and celebrate their learning.