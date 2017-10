MOUNT DESERT — A Harvest Dinner Event will be hosted by the Somesville Library on Main Street on Wednesday, Oct. 18, from 5-7 p.m.

Homemade soups, casseroles, fresh and cooked veggie dishes, apple and other harvest breads, muffins and desserts will be served. There is no charge for the dinner, but donations are welcome. The dinner may be eaten in or taken out.