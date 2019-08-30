Harvard Din & Tonics to return to Bar Harbor

BAR HARBOR — The Harvard Din & Tonics, the university’s signature à cappella vocal ensemble, will perform at St. Saviour’s Episcopal Church on Sunday, Sept. 1 at 6 p.m.

The Din & Tonics were founded in 1979 by a group of Harvard undergraduates intent on giving their services to local charitable organizations. The group’s repertoire centers on the “Great American Songbook,” in particular the American jazz standards of the 1920s through the 1940s, but also includes selections from other genres such as rock ‘n’ roll, disco, and folk.

Almost all of the Dins’ music is arranged by current or past members. Ethan Craigo, a Mount Desert Island High School graduate and former Dins member, organized the concert. Tickets are $7 at the door, or may be purchased in advance at Eventbrite.com. Contact 812-8362.