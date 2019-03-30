Harpsichord concert set

MOUNT DESERT — Daniel Pyle will give a harpsichord concert on Wednesday, April 3, at 5 p.m. at the Northeast Harbor Library.

Pyle is the organist and music director for St. Saviour’s Episcopal Church in Bar Harbor and the musical director of the ensemble Harmonie Universelle.

Pyle plays harpsichord for the Bangor Symphony Orchestra and played regularly with the Alabama Symphony Orchestra as harpsichordist and organist. The program will feature music by Johann Sebastian Bach, George Frideric Handel and Domenico Scarlatti.

The concert is free and open to the public. Contact 276-3333.