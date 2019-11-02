Harpsichord concert planned

MOUNT DESERT — Daniel Pyle will give a harpsichord concert at the Northeast Harbor Library on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 5 p.m. The program will include music from composers at the court of Louis XIV.

The concert is free and open to the public and will be held in the main lobby at the library.

Pyle is the organist and music director for St. Saviour’s Episcopal Church in Bar Harbor and the music director of the ensemble Harmonie Universelle.

In 2018 he conducted Handel’s Messiah for the Blue Hill Bach Festival, and for the spring of 2019 he is guest director for the Acadia Choral Society.

Pyle plays harpsichord for the Bangor Symphony Orchestra, and he played regularly with the Alabama Symphony Orchestra as harpsichordist and organist.

His solo recording, “The Maiden’s Songe: Elizabethan Music on the Lautenwerk,” was released in 1994 on the Gasparo label. He received his training as an organist and harpsichordist at the University of Alabama from Warren Hutton and at the Eastman School of Music, from the Sweelinck Conservatorium in Amsterdam where he studied with Gustav Leonhardt and Hans van Nieuwkoop and the class of Kenneth Gilbert at the Accademia Musicale Chigiana.

Pyle was one of the five founders of the Atlanta Baroque Orchestra, its harpsichordist from 1997-2014, and its resident director from 2003-2011.

He has taught organ, harpsichord and music history at the University of Kansas, the Louisiana State University and Clayton State University; he has also taught master classes in Atlanta and at the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester, U.K.

Contact 276-3333.