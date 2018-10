SOUTHWEST HARPER — The Southwest Harbor Historical Society presents a benefit concert with the Danny Harper Band Sunday, Oct. 28 from 2 to 4 p.m. at their new headquarters, the Manset Union Meetinghouse.

The Meetinghouse, located on Seawall Road, is the former Manset Union Church. It was purchased earlier this year by the Society.

Contact Patty Pinkham, 244-7264.