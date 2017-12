ELLSWORTH — Mary Harney will speak at Downeast Humanists and Freethinkers’ January meeting upstairs at the Flexit Café building on Main Street on Saturday, Jan. 6, at 3:30 p.m.

Harney will talk about her birth and subsequent forced removal from her mother at one of Ireland’s notorious Mother and Baby Homes. Her story and her way of telling it are mesmerizing. The public is invited to the talk.