Hardacker to speak

BAR HARBOR — Author Vaughn C. Hardacker will discuss his latest book “My Brother’s Keeper” Wednesday, July 3, at 7 p.m. at the Jesup Memorial Library.

In “My Brother’s Keeper,” private investigator Ed Traynor is called to a crime scene in the remote woods of New Hampshire. There, Traynor finds out that his estranged brother is the victim of a violent crime and he sets out to catch the killer.

As the investigation deepens, Traynor finds himself wrapped up in the world of one of New England’s biggest drug kingpins and each step he takes towards catching the killer becomes more dangerous.

“Hardacker writes lean, evocative prose that perfectly captures both the hard-eyed cops, PIs and criminals that populate his world, and the forests, lakes and gritty New England towns where they circle and struggle against each other,” New York Times-bestselling author Julia Spencer-Fleming wrote in a review. “If Raymond Chandler and Paul Doiron had a kid, it would be ‘My Brother’s Keeper.’”

It is the second book in Hardacker’s series featuring Traynor. The first book in the series was “Black Orchid.”

Hardacker is a member of the New England Chapter of the Mystery Writers of America and International Thriller Writers. Three of his novels, “Sniper,” “The Fisherman” and “Wendigo” were finalists in the Crime Fiction category of the Maine Literary Awards.

Hardacker is a veteran of the U. S. Marines and served in Vietnam. He holds degrees from Northern Maine Technical College, the University of Maine and Southern New Hampshire University.

Books will be on sale that night courtesy of co-sponsor Sherman’s Books. Contact 288-4245.