‘Hansel and Gretel’ to be shown in high definition

ELLSWORTH — The New York Metropolitan Opera’s encore production of Engelbert Humperdinck’s “Hansel and Gretel” will be shown in high definition at The Grand on Saturday, Dec. 30, at 1 p.m.

This dark take on the beloved Brothers Grimm fairy tale, appealing to audiences of all ages, was part of the Met’s English-language holiday series. “Alice Coote and Christine Schäfer star as the famous siblings lost in the woods, who battle the ravenous Witch — a zany portrayal by tenor Philip Langridge — while the Met orchestra, under the baton of Vladimir Jurowski, glories in the rich, folk-inspired score,” said a press release.

Tickets cost $18 for adults and $12 for youths 12 and under. Local sponsors of the series include Rooster Brother, Richard Parks Furniture, Serendib Restaurant and Route One Oil Change.

Call the box office at 667-9500, visit www.grandonline.org or follow The Grand on Facebook.