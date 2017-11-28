Handbell choir holiday concert

ELLSWORTH — The Acadia Handbell Choir will perform at the Moore Community Center on Wednesday, Dec. 6, at 7 p.m.

The choir will perform seasonal favorites for all ages. Usually, they play at the Ellsworth Public Library, but the library is closed for new carpet installation.

The Acadia Handbell Choir was formed in the late 1970s. The all-volunteer group of 12 members practices sacred and secular music at the Somesville Church on Monday evenings. The choir performs at churches, retirement homes, libraries and other organizations in Hancock County. New members are always welcome.

Call the Ellsworth Public Library at 667-6363.