Hammond to talk about cranberries

BAR HARBOR — Courtney Hammond of Lynch Hill Farms will discuss the cranberry industry in Maine at the Bar Harbor Garden Club’s meeting on Thursday Nov. 8, at 1:00 p.m. at Birch Bay Village.

Hammond will describe the rise and fall of the cranberry industry in Maine, and explain how his family developed some of the first commercial cranberry beds in Maine. Over the years, the family business has transitioned to a fresh market operation specializing in high-quality fruit.

He’ll discuss the growing, harvesting, processing, and marketing of the company’s cranberry products.

Hammond had a career working as a Maine Forest Ranger, while he continued to help out on the family farm. In 2016, he retired to take over the operation of the farm, along with his youngest sister. Currently, Lynch Hill Farms consists of nearly two hundred acres of wild blueberries, six acres of three different varieties of cranberries, and over 2,000 shiitake mushroom logs.

Three generations of the family now help out on the farm in varying capacities. Hammond is also a member of the state board of directors for the Maine Farm Bureau representing Washington and Hancock Counties.

This meeting is open to the public. Non-members are asked to reserve a seat at rsvp@barharborgardenclub.com or call 460-8496.