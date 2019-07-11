TREMONT — Barn Arts will present The Hamilton Showcase Saturday, July 13, at 6 p.m. The performance is the culminating event for The Hamilton Project, the original Barn Arts residency, in which ten artists work together for ten days on ten different projects.

This is the eleventh year of The Hamilton Project, which Simon calls “an exercise in creativity and mutual support and community engagement which has grown along with the organization that produces the event over the course of the last decade.”

Visit barnarts.me or call 412-9435.