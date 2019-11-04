Hallowell author on learning to walk again after severe injury

BAR HARBOR — Christopher Lockwood of Hallowell, the former longtime executive director of the Maine Municipal Association, will discuss his new book “Why the Cane?” Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. at the Jesup Memorial Library.

The book tells the true story of an accident 30 years ago in which Lockwood was hit by a speeding car, his subsequent recovery and the support that has enabled him to regain a level of activity he thought would not have been possible.

The book begins in a recovery room at Massachusetts General Hospital in 1989 and takes the reader through a medical odyssey, along with intimate insights into the painful upheaval experienced by his family.

“Lockwood has written a compelling and insightful account of his horrific accident and the inevitable physical and emotional ups and downs of a lengthy recovery,” Former Maine Governor John R. “Jock” McKernan, Jr., wrote.

“As a friend of Chris’s and Governor of Maine at the time, I recall many of the scenes he describes in his book, but only those who have endured rehabilitation from serious injuries or illnesses can identify with the mental toll such a recovery can have on both the patient and a spouse and family.

“All who are experiencing similar challenges will find hope and perspective in reading ‘Why the Cane?’ as they follow Chris’s courageous journey to what he describes as regaining ‘a level of activity he thought would not be possible after a traumatic accident.’”

Lockwood was the Executive Director of the Maine Municipal Association from 1979 to 2015. In 2013, he published his first book, “The Tennis Ball Trees,” a whimsical children’s book about his chocolate Labrador retriever’s love of tennis balls. “Why the Cane?” was released in April 2019, on the 30-year anniversary of his accident.

Books will be on sale that night courtesy of Sherman’s Books. Contact 288-4245.