Halloween 2020 on Ledgelawn 

BAR HARBOR — The town of Bar Harbor, in conjunction with the Bar Harbor Police Department, the Downeast Covid Task Force and the state CDC, has developed a COVID-safety plan for Bar Harbor’s very popular Halloween celebration on Ledgelawn.

The Maine CDC considers this to be a moderate–risk event in a low–risk area, which means that it is important for the community to do its best with mask wearing, social distancing and hand washing if they are going to participate.

Many of the homes on Ledgelawn will be handing out prewrapped candy by sending it down a 5–foot candy chute (a PVC pipe) designed to keep residents at a safe distance while making sure trick–or–treaters get to have a great time. Others have inventive ideas that enable kids to pull candy from a spider web or are considering a trebuchet– or basketball–style innovations.

The pedestrian traffic pattern on Ledgelawn will be different this year also. Trick–or-treaters are being asked to follow the same rules that apply to cars: STAY TO THE RIGHT. The state requested this change to minimize parties from having to merge with one another. Police will set up cones and dividers that will remind trick–or–treaters to stay in their lane and there will be marked intersections where people can do a U-turn if they need to change direction.

The roads that intersect with Ledgelawn will not be closed, but Ledgelawn will be closed to vehicles from 3-8:30 p.m.

If you decide to participate, wear a mask (one that prevents germs from spreading), give each other plenty of space, follow the one–way traffic pattern, wash your hands and have a great time.

If you would like to volunteer to help keep kids going in the right direction, email Engagement Coordinator Nina Barufaldi-St.Germain to sign up at [email protected].