Halloween events planned for library

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Pumpkin carving, storytelling and trick-or-treating for books await kids at the Southwest Harbor Public Library.

On Thursday, Oct. 26, from 1-5 p.m., the library will offer pumpkin carving. Pumpkins and tools will be provided while supplies last or patrons may bring their own. Local musicians will provide live music during the afternoon.

At 6 p.m. that evening, a Halloween Science Adventure will start off with a spooky, but not too spooky, Halloween story about Dr. Erlenmeyer Funkenstein and the Mad Science Goblin. Participants should be prepared for science tricks and treats. They will see the Foaming Jack O’ Lantern and hear the sound of a Spooky Mad Science Goblin. They will witness ghosts that appear out of thin air and see how a chemical reaction can light up a room. Finally, ultraviolet light will reveal an interesting visitor and complete the experience with a most “maddening” and scientifically spooky Halloween show.

At 7 p.m., jack-o’-lanterns will be displayed on the library’s stone wall with hot cider, popcorn and more music.

On Halloween, Oct. 31, from 5-7 p.m., the library will provide a cozy stop for trick-or-treaters and their families. Free books will be given out to celebrate the season and promote family literacy through the shared enjoyment stories and books.

Call the library at 244-7065.