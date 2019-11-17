‘Guffaws For A Cause!’ Tim Sample to perform

ELLSWORTH — Maine humorist Tim Sample is set to perform Saturday, Nov. 23 at 7 p.m. at Ellsworth High School.

Proceeds from the show will benefit the Lamoine-based equestrian vaulting team Aurora Vaulters.

Sample brought Maine storytelling to a wide national audience. His books, videos and CD’s of “Down East” humor (including five albums released on the Bert and I label) have sold over one million copies.

From 1993-2004 Tim’s “Postcards from Maine” were broadcast on the Emmy Award winning network TV show CBS News Sunday Morning. Upon it’s release in 2015, Tim’s narration of the Stephen King short story “Drunken Fireworks” for Simon and Schuster Audio became the number one download on iTunes worldwide.

Although Tim’s humor has certainly evolved since his very first Ellsworth appearance, at The Grand Auditorium with Marshall Dodge in the summer of 1981, one thing hasn’t changed:

“My material,” says Sample, “is, was and always will be “family friendly.”

“I never saw the appeal of using insults and raw and profane language in what’s billed as a ‘comedy’ show and I see no reason to change policy now.”

Born in Fort Fairfield and raised on the Maine coast, Sample began his performing career with high school rock bands. In 1976 he opened for legendary singer/songwriter Noel “Paul” Stookey of Peter, Paul and Mary. The two became friends and in 1980 Noel produced Sample’s first comedy album. The rest, as they say, is history.

Aurora Vaulters will do a short performance onstage prior to Sample’s performance. The nonprofit offers adult and youth classes in equestrian vaulting, a sport which dates back to Roman times and involves acrobatic dancing in harmony with a moving horse.

Originally developed as a way of increasing riding skills for cavalry soldiers, equestrian vaulting has since evolved into a highly competitive international equine discipline. Vaulting develops balance, coordination, communication skills and teamwork.

Aurora Vaulters is a member of the American Vaulting Association and is currently the only competitive vaulting team based in Maine.

Funds raised at the performance will help support the team’s attendance at the national competition in Massachusetts in August of 2020, the first time Maine will be represented in the national vaulting competition.

Tickets for the Tim Sample Show are available at the Ellsworth Chamber of Commerce, Cadillac Mountain Sports and Tractor Supply in Ellsworth and at ticketleap.com.

Tickets are $18 in advance, $22 at the door. Contact 266-3791 or dandrews02@gmail.com.