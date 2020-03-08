Growing food, building community

BAR HARBOR — Glenon Friedmann and Rose Avenia will speak at the next Bar Harbor Garden Club meeting at Birch Bay Village Inn on Thursday, March 12 at 1 p.m.

Friedmann and Avenia are the founders of Bar Harbor Farm, a MOFGA-certified organic farm. This 50-acre property is located at 115 Gilbert Farm Road in Bar Harbor and includes 15 acres of tillable soils. This agriculture enterprise is supported in-part by the local community that pledges support and shares the risks and benefits of their food production through their Community Supported Agriculture (CSA).

This will be Friedmann’s 10th season farming on the Island. She is a graduate from the MOFGA Journeyperson Program. Avenia ran her own CSA in Vermont for a number of years before returning to Bar Harbor in 2014.

This meeting is open to the public, but non-members are asked to reserve a seat at [email protected] Contact 244-1116.