‘The Grinch’ comes to the Criterion

BAR HARBOR — The Frogtown Mountain Puppeteers will perform “The Grinch” at The Criterion Theatre on Sunday, Dec. 10, at 2 p.m.

The show features the local puppet troupe’s retelling of the Dr. Seuss holiday classic, with some added twists. “This is a perfect event for families with young kids to enjoy during an afternoon in Bar Harbor,” said Kristin Leffler, Criterion community outreach manager. “Frogtown Mountain Puppeteers always put on an engaging, entertaining show for kids and adults alike.”

Tickets cost $5 and can be purchased in advance at criteriontheatre.org or at the box office starting at 1 p.m. the day of the show.

The 1932 Criterion Theatre is Bar Harbor’s nonprofit historic performing arts and movie house. Visit criteriontheatre.org.