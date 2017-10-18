Greenpeace history focus of film

BAR HARBOR — A free screening of “How to Change the World” will be presented by Reel Pizza Cinerama, 33 Kennebec Place, on Sunday, Oct. 22, at 2 p.m.

Using never-before-seen archive footage that brings their extraordinary world to life, “How to Change the World” is the story of how Greenpeace developed from a small group of idealistic environmentalists into a sophisticated protest movement.

Special guest speakers include Jon Hinck, a founder of Greenpeace USA, and Gray Cox, faculty of philosophy and peace studies at College of the Atlantic, who teaches about social movements.

In partnership with the Maine Chapter of the Sierra Club, Reel Pizza offers the Sierra Club Environmental Film and Speaker Series free of charge. Visit www.reelpizza.net.