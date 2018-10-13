Green Rider celebrates twenty years

BAR HARBOR — Twenty years ago, a ranger at Acadia National Park released her first book in the “Green Rider” series.

Author Kristen Britain will give a book talk and reading Saturday, Nov. 3 at 6:30 p.m. at the Jesup Memorial Library in Bar Harbor to marking the release of the next book in the series.

Britain will share memories of creating Green Rider, answering questions, and reading from “The Dream Gatherer.” The newest book includes a novella and two short stories set in the universe of the Green Rider series.

For the event, the Jesup will be turned into Professor Berry’s library from the books. “Explore the wonders of Professor Berry’s library and examine the many arcane artifacts that have been collected from the land of Sacoridia and beyond,” event organizers said. “Costumes are welcome, but not required.”

On Friday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m., composer Kristina A. Bishoff and fine-art photographer Madeline Shayne will discuss “How a Composer and a Photographer Crowdfunded their Dream Project.”

Bishoff and Shayne collaborated to create a photo book and soundtrack which was inspired by the “Green Rider” series. Bishoff is a three-time nominee for Best Music in Utah Film/Music Awards and she has written music for the Salt Lake Pops, the Pretty Darn Funny web series, commercials for businesses, and alternative pop artists including Robyn Cage.

Shayne’s work, which is influenced by her love of fantasy, the natural world and couture fashion, has appeared in online and offline publications including Duende Magazine, Boston Voyager Magazine, Blacksburg Belle, and Whim Magazine.

Contact the Jesup at 288-4245 or mrice@jesuplibrary.org